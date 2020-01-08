Chinelo Obogo, Lagos

The Lagos State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has elected two persons to replace those appointed as commissioner and special advisers by Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

The party on Wednesday elected ex-Commissioner of Special Duties, Oluseye Oladejo and former member of Lagos House of Assembly from Ojo II Constituency, Lanre Ogunyemi as Publicity Secretary and State Secretary, respectively.

Oladejo, a former chairman of Mushin Local Government Area and one-time Special Adviser to ex-Governor Babatunde Fashola on Commerce and Industry, replaced Joe Igbokwe, who is currently Special Adviser to Governor Sanwo-Olu on Drainage and Water Resources.

Ogunyemi, who was a former Secretary of Alliance for Democracy (AD) in Lagos State, succeeded the immediate past APC Secretary, Dr Wale Ahmed, who is currently Commissioner for Special Duties and Intergovernmental Relations.

A lawyer, Abimbola Ladigbolu, was also elected as an assistant legal adviser during the Lagos State Special Congress held at the party’s secretariat, replacing Toke Benson-Awoyinka, who is currently the Special Adviser on Housing to Governor Sanwo-Olu.

Speaking during the state congress, Lagos APC chairman Tunde Balogun said the newly-elected members of the executive are experienced people who once served in different capacities in the party and state government and they are going to add value to the party.

He said the Lagos APC adopted consensus in getting a replacement for the vacant offices and that the congress was held to ratify the election of the new executives.

Speaking to reporters, Oladejo said he would do his best as the party’s spokesman to project the image of the APC and government in the state.

“I see it as a call to service at another level. I have been around for quite some time within the party and within the government. My duty is to make sure that we disseminate information at the party level, we promote the party interest and communicate with members of the public in the best way possible that our party and our government can serve the interest of the general public.

“We need to build on the gain of the past. We need to identify the peculiar needs of our people. You will agree with me that APC is very close to the people at the grassroots level. We need to meet our people at the points of their needs and we need to ensure that in planning various programmes and projects, we pay attention to the peculiar needs of our various people so that our people will continue to adhere themselves to our party and our polities in the years ahead,” he said.