Chinelo Obogo, Lagos

The Lagos State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has announced the demise of one of its leaders, former senator Munir Adekunle Muse, and has commiserated his family.

The state publicity secretary of the APC, Seye Oladejo, said Senator Muse served as the chairman of Apapa Local Government after a career as a manager in Nigeria Ports Authority and was the chairman of the chairmen in Lagos State when the 37 Local Council Development Areas were created.

‘Senator Muse provided the requisite leadership, experience and maturity to his colleagues at the trying time of seized Lagos State Local Government allocations.

‘He was later elected as the Senator representing Lagos Central where he also delivered admiringly on his mandate. He will be remembered as a complete gentleman and a loyal party man who was totally committed to the progressive cause.

‘We empathise with his immediate family, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu and the entire leadership and members of Lagos State APC on this great loss. He was aged 81 years. May his soul Rest In Peace,’ Oladejo said.