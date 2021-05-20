The Lagos State chapter of All Progressives Congress (APC) has lauded Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu fon the occasion of the second year anniversary of his administration, saying he has turned in an impressive mid-term reports despite the challenges occasioned by the COVID-19 pandemic and the EndSars protest.

In a statement by the party’s spokesperson, Seye Oladejo, he said despite the unexpected setback, it didn’t derail the Sanwo-Olu administration from the fulfillment of its electoral promises.

He said the sign that Lagosians were in for a blissful four year term was because of the governor’s THEMES (Traffic Management and Transportation, Health and Enviroment, Education and Technology, Making Lagos a 21st Century Economy, Entertainment and Tourism and Governance and Security) agenda which he says has become the marking scheme to access service delivery on the part of government and the fulfillment of its electoral promises.

Traffic management and Transportation is a major challenge of mega cities the world but that the state government availed itself of the three modes of transportation of roads, rail and waterways and embarked on construction and rehabilitation of roads and fulfilled its commitment to complete inherited projects.

“Within the period under review, completed road projects include; Oniru roads, Ojokoro (31 in number)- Pen Cinema fly-over, Agege, Oshodi-Abule-Egbe BRT corridor, Phases one and 2 of Badagry expressway, Lagos-Ogun boundary roads, six major junction improvements at Lekki phase one and two , Ajah, Maryland, Ikotun and Allen Avenue, Jide Oki-Ade Adedina-Olugbani streets in Iru, Victoria Island, Ijegun-Egbe road and Ishuti road in Igando, St. Finbarrs road and Diya street in Yaba Iwaya road.

“About 216 inner roads in the 20 local governments and 37 LCDAs have been rehabilitated and on-going projects include the Lekki regional roads, Lekki-Epe expressway, Agric Isawo Road, Ikorodu, Bola Tinubu-Igbogbo-Imota Road, Ijede road, Oba Sekumade road and construction of 100 bus shelters, 78 of which have been completed.

“The intra-city rail projects -the blue and the red lines- are priorities in the commitment to mass transportation across the state. The government has given firm promises for the completion of the rail projects in terms of the on the site progress report and realistic financial closure to underscore the optimism. The completion of the Lagos Rail Mass (LRMT) Blue Line Project ( Mile 2 – Marina) and the Red Line will no doubt bring succor to the multitude of commuters across the state. The implications on the quality of life in terms of saved man hour and economic growth are unquantifiable.

“In the past two years, the state government commissioned over 600 buses under the Bus Rapid Transport (BRT) system, while it recently launched the 500 first and last mile buses. The plan is to have in place 5000 FLM buses to cater for inner transportation and replace okada. The waterways have become a safe and reliable mode of transportation since the inception of this administration.

“The Covid-19 pandemic threw spanners into all areas of human endeavor across the globe but Lagos State as the epicenter of the pandemic had to respond to the enormous challenge which earned it applause across the globe. The pandemic which crept in as the government was settling down, showcased the governor as a great manager of human and material resources. He displayed the expected political will to lead from the front and ensured the provision of the wherewithal to curtail the pandemic and reduce its impact.

“It is note-worthy and symbolic that the governor was also a victim of Covid-19 to under-score his enormous commitment and sacrifice at a great personal risk for the well-being of the citizens. Despite walking an unfamiliar path of managing a pandemic, hitherto unknown in this century, he excelled to the admiration of his most uncharitable critic. His performance has not only become a reference point but also a manual in top-notch management of a pandemic. Most importantly, the good news is that Lagos State government is now better equipped and prepared to manage such challenges in future in terms of technical know-how and availability of requisite infrastructure.

“In the last two years, the government has completed and equipped two Maternal and Childcare Centers (MCC) in Eti-Osa and Badagry. Another 110-bed MCC has been recently completed in Epe. Among others, the government renovated the Mainland hospital in Yaba with a future plan to converting it to an Institute of Research for Infectious Diseases. The general hospitals at Apapa, Harvey road, Yaba , Isolo, Odan and Ebutte-Metta health Centre were renovated for accessible health care delivery. Presently, a 280 bed general hospital in Ojo and 150 bed New Massey Street Children’s hospital are under construction.

“The construction of a 1,500 bed Psychiatric Hospital and Rehabilitation Centre at Ajidun has also been approved. The state government in collaboration with the private sector has completed and handed over an oxygen plant at the Mainland and Gbagada General Hospitals. In the same vein, Triage and Oxygen Centres in 10 locations across the state have been delivered.

“At inception, the issue of the enviroment was a major challenge to the Sanwo -Olu administration. In two years, the state government has been able to re-energize and re- organize the Lagos State Waste Management Authority (LAWMA) and the Private Sector Participation in Refuse disposal for cleaner Lagos. The government launched the LAWMA Academy and expanded the Olusosun Dumpsite to 42 acres to accommodate more waste and ensure that trucks can have a quicker turnaround time.

Till date, the Sanwo -olu administration has completed 1,097 projects in 970 schools across the state. The government has provided blocks of classrooms, administrative offices, school furniture, laboratories and modern toilet facilities across the six Education Districts. About 3000 teachers at both primary and secondary schools, were recruited and trained to join the State teaching workforce while those already in service were developed through continuous training to update their skills and knowledge with modern technology.

“The state government signed an agreement with six private investors for the proposed LASU 8,272- units hostel. The government implemented a 3,000km of metro fibre connection across the state to promote security. It also provided a fully digital mapping platform and an integrated end to end land administration system which includes integrated land automation system,”Oladejo said.