Chinelo Obogo, Lagos

The Lagos State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has mourned the death of Bayo Osinowo, a senator who represented Lagos East senatorial district in the National Assembly.

The state spokesperson, Seye Oladejo, said in a statement that Senator Osinowo was at the forefront of the battle to entrench democratic governance and was a leading light in the struggle for the revalidation of June 12.

‘The All Progressives Congress, Lagos State, regrets to announce the passage of Senator Bayo Osinowo, the senator representing Lagos East.

‘We commiserate with our national leader, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, his immediate family and the entire Lagos State APC on this shocking loss.

‘Senator Bayo Osinowo, it will be recalled, was at the forefront of the battle to entrench democratic governance. He was particularly a leading light in the struggle for the revalidation of June 12. He was a strong pillar and a stabilising force as a long-serving member of the Lagos State House of Assembly.

‘Pepper, as he was widely known, will be remembered for his wise counsel, mature leadership, loyalty to the party and commitment to democratic ideals.

‘May Almighty Allah repose his soul, forgive his sins and grant his numerous admirers the fortitude to bear this great loss,’ Oladejo stated.