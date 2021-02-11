By Chinelo Obogo

The Lagos State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has mourned the passing away of the first civilian governor of Lagos State, Lateef Jakande.

In a statement by the party’s publicity secretary, Seye Oladejo, he described Jakande as a statesma, an administrator per excellence.

He said Jakande’s passing is a loss not only to the progressives but to the entire nation.

“We mourn the loss of our elderstatesman. His passage at this time is a colossal loss not only to the progressive family but also the entire state and our nation in general.

“His landmark achievements as an astute administrator in the governance of Lagos State in the areas of education, housing, health-care and social infrastructure remain enduring legacies in his memory.

“His demise at this trying time in the history of our nation when his rich experience would’ve been handy to resolve our national challenges is regrettable.

“We pray that Almighty Allah will forgive his short-comings, grant him eternal rest and the entire family, immediate and political, the fortitude to bear the great loss,” Oladejo said.