Chinelo Obogo, Lagos

The Lagos State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has unveiled candidates for the October by-elections for Lagos East Senatorial district and Kosofe (2) state constituency.

The unveiling took place at the state party secretariat, Ikeja, where the party chairman, Tunde Balogun, presented flags to Mr Tokunbo Abiru for the Senate and Mr. Femi Saheed for the State House of Assembly.

In his speech, Balogun commended the party leaders and members for the conduct of its primaries and acknowledged the other aspirants who conceded for Abiru to emerge.

He also said that going forward, the responsibility of campaigns in the State would rest on the state executive as no group would be allowed to operate within the party anymore.

He added that campaigns would be ‘COVID-19 complaint,’ warning that no protocol should be flouted.

‘The campaign team was put together to reflect the present situation and we emphasised the supremacy of the party. No group takes precedence over the other.

‘At the 2019 election, we had the Independent Campaign Group (ICG) and they did very well. But right now, there is no room for such campaign group in the APC.

‘The new reality in the party is that the responsibility of campaigns going forward is in the hands of the Lagos executive. Apart from the state, the local government executive should also be given their due regard.

‘The campaign must be COVID-19 complaint. There would be no on-the-spot rally but there would be road shows, street to street and house to house campaign,’ Balogun said.

He, thereafter, inaugurated a 100-man campaign committee led by the Vice Chairman, Lagos East Senatorial district, Asipa Kaoli Olusanya, as chairman, and Bode Oyedele as his Vice.

The membership includes all House of Representatives, all council chairmen, all members of the Lagos House of Assembly, all members of Lagos state executive council, all LGA chairmen of the party and all appointees and members of the state boards and parastatals from the district.

The campaign committee has sub- committees for planning and strategy, mobilisation, publicity, finance, security, youth matters, logistics, protocol, women affairs, legal, special duties and welfare.

The event was attended by among others , members of the Governor’s Advisory Council ( GAC), Bushura Alebiosu Wale Edun, Pa Sosanya, Mutiu Are, Kemi Nelson, members of the House of Representatives, members of the State House of Assembly, Council Chairmen and other prominent party leaders.

After receiving the flags, both candidates expressed appreciation to the party and promised to do their best in representing their constituents well.

‘This affirmation is the highest that i have ever received as a citizen of Nigeria. I appreciate the support the party has given me and I will not take it for granted,’ Abiru said.