By Chinelo Obogo

Lagos State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC)

has slammed the governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)

Olajide Adeniran, also known as Jandor, for calling for the resignation of Governor Babajide Sanwo-olu of Lagos State, saying he has performed abysmally.

In a statement by the party’s spokesperson, Seye Oladejo, he said Governor Sanwo-olu has performed well and that Lagosians are happy with his administration, hence, Adeniran was exhibiting ignorance.

Oladejo said it is irresponsible on the part Jandor to promote lawlessness and dish out lies in the name of campaign for public office.

“Our attention has been drawn to the latest in the occasional outburst of the Lagos state governorship candidate of the permanent opposition party ,PDP, displaying characteristic and nauseating ignorance in his assessment of the present government in Lagos state.

“While we may forgive him and his co-travelers for not acknowledging the well-known benevolence of our government without which the cause of their destiny could have been altered, their recent cocktail of lies in the name of desperation to procure public office amounts to bare-faced shamelessness.

“The monumental performance of the Jide Sanwo-olu administration in Lagos state is acknowledged far and wide. The social contract with the people has not only been fulfilled but surpassed the expectations of discerning and unbiased observers.

“The THEMES mantra has been a master-stroke that has enabled the government to touch every sector in the state.

The all-inclusive nature of the administration has elicited great confidence across board.

The governor’s managerial acumen and selfless personality has not only made Lagos state stand out within and beyond our nation but upheld the lofty legacies of his illustrious predecessors.

“If the opposition due to it’s warped mindset cannot see newly constructed roads, hospitals, schools, rail projects , investments in agriculture, security, tourism etc, the situation certainly calls for urgent medical attention.

“The incessant lies of Jandor more often than not have exposed him to public ridicule and disdain. The latest of this was the claim that he picked the mortuary bill for the late fashion designer, Oluwabamise Ayanwola when the state government actually paid for it.

“We want to put it on record that it’s sheer irresponsibility on the part Jandor to continue to promote lawlessness and dish out blatant lies in the name of campaign for public office.

There’s no doubt that Jandor is afraid of his shadow and probably haunted by the arm-twisting tactics he deployed to procure his gubernatorial ticket which has left his party in total disarray.

Perhaps he will consider putting his house in order first before dabbling in areas far beyond his competence.

“In the days ahead, the governor will continue commission various projects across the state and reassure citizens of the commitment to do more during the second term.

There’s absolutely nothing in the background, career and experience of Jandor to make the good people of Lagos state subject our collective patrimony to a high risk and needless experiment.