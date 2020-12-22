The Lagos State chapter of All Progressives Congress(APC) has sworn in its 37-member caretaker committee in conformity with the directive of the national caretaker committee.

The ceremony was performed by a Mrs Abimbola Oladigbolu, a lawyer, on Wednesday, December 16, and was witnessed by the state caretaker chairman, Tunde Balogun who earlier had his inauguration.

In his speech, Balogun congratulated all the members on their renewed mandate and admonished them to work hard to uphold their oath of office.

He urged them to ensure the success of the up-coming membership/revalidation exercise.

The caretaker chairmen of the local governments were earlier sworn-in and directed to do same in their various local governments and wards.