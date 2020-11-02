Lagos State All Progressives Congress (APC) branch in the United Kingdom has supported Nigerian youths in their agitation on the need to end the Special Anti Robbery Squad and put a total end to police brutality in the country.

A statement by its chairman, Tayo Shodeinde, commiserated with Governor Sanwo-Olu and families of those who lost loved ones at the #EndSARS protest, including security officers and other victims.

“We also reaffirm that we do support an end to SARS and police brutality in Nigeria. However, we also condemn the attack on police stations, malls, public and private properties by hoodlums who hijacked the protest.”