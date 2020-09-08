Chinelo Obogo

Lagos State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has unveiled candidates for the October by-elections for the East senatorial district and Kosofe (2) constituency.

The unveiling took place at the party secretariat, Ikeja, where the Chairman, Tunde Balogun, presented flags to Tokunbo Abiru for the Senate and Femi Saheed for the House of Assembly.

Balogun commended the party leaders and members for the conduct of its primaries and acknowledged other aspirants who conceded for Abiru to emerge.

He also said going forward, the responsibility of campaigns would rest on the state executive as no group would be allowed to operate within the party anymore.

He said campaigns would be COVID-19 complaint and warned that no protocol should be flouted.

“The campaign team was put together to reflect the present situation and we emphasised the supremacy of the party. No group takes precedence over the other.

“At the 2019 election, we had the Independent Campaign Group and they did very well. But right now, there is no room for such campaign group in the APC,” Balogun said.