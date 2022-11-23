By Chinelo Obogo, Lagos

Ahead of the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential rally which would hold on Saturday, November 26, at the Teslim Balogun Stadium in Surulere, Lagos, the Local Organising Committee (LOC) has called for the support and cooperation of all intending participants to ensure a hitch-free exercise.

At a press conference in Lagos on Wednesday, the chairman of the presidential rally LOC, Ganiyu Solomon, said they needed to sensitise the general public to the event because a huge attendance was expected due to the popularity of the party’s presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu.

Solomon, who is also the Director-General, Lagos APC Campaign Council, described the forthcoming event as “a homecoming for our leader and mentor, who has become a national pride,” adding that Tinubu “has remained the most consistent, the biggest contributor and the most visible democratic icon since the advent of this dispensation in 1999.”

He said that Tinubu excelled as a senator representing Lagos West, and as the governor of the state between 1999 and 2007.

He then called on all party leaders and members to “this epoch-making and carnival-like event, as it gives an opportunity for our presidential candidate to address the people on his manifestoes aptly tagged, ‘Renewed Hope.”

Meanwhile, towards a hitch-free rally, he sought the cooperation of members of the general public “as regards the need for temporary diversion of traffic and mass movement of supporters within the vicinity of the rally.”

He enjoined all participants to be of good conduct and display the party’s “characteristics of peaceful conduct,” while assuring that the Nigeria Police Force, Lagos State Traffic Management Authority and other law-enforcement agencies would be fully mobilised to ensure an event devoid of security infractions and traffic disruptions.

The LOC also enjoined all media personnel intending to cover the rally to accredit ahead of time to enable the committee to make adequate arrangements to avoid cameramen blocking the masses’ view or be obstructed from good coverage.

Along with him at the press conference, who also highlighted the gravity of the upcoming event, were the State Secretary, Lagos LOC/APC Campaign Council, Fuad Oki; Lagos APC Chairman, Cornelius Ojelabi, and APC National Youth Leader, Dayo Israel, among others.