The All Progressives Congress, APC in Lagos state has vowed to impose sanction on any member that institutes court action against the party’s National Caretaker Committee.

The warning was contained in a statement issued on Friday, by the state’s party chairman, Tunde Balogun who stated that it is imperative for members to explore all internal conflict resolution processes to resolve any dispute they may have with the party’s NEC decisions before approaching the court.

He said the warning became necessary as a result of a recent report in a national daily that a member of the party in Lagos state had instituted a case at a Federal High Court against the party’s National Caretaker Committee.

“We believe the person who instituted the suit is not a member of our party because it is highly doubtful that a bonafide member of the APC in Lagos in good standing would initiate such an action. We are trying to restore order, and decorum to the party, and thus no member should seek to sow confusion. We will however investigate the matter”, he declared.

Insisting that no party can flourish when members engage in instituting frivolous court cases for the purpose of causing disunity, and turmoil, Balogun said any member involved in the institution of any such case should withdraw the case from court forthwith adding that failure to do so will attract severe penalty which may include suspension or expulsion.