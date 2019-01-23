Peter Anosike

Chairman of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) in Lagos State, Chibuikem Iwu, has denied the rumour making the rounds that the party has endorsed a governorship candidate in the state.

Speaking at a press conference in Lagos, he also said APGA is not in alliance or working agreement with any other political party in the state.

He said the mandate given to his state working committee by the National Working Committee of the party, in Abuja, during their inauguration in March 2018, was to go and win elections and never to adopt other political parties’ candidates.

Iwu said APGA, as a political party, has come to stay in Lagos because of its spread in the 20 local government areas of the state.

He called on other political parties to arrest and prosecute any person or group that comes to them in the name of APGA for negotiation, alliance or working agreement.

On why the party did not field governorship candidate for the March 2019 governorship election, he said the current Lagos APGA executive believes in competition and not fielding candidate who would later step down for other candidates, as has been the case in the past

“Going by our numerical strength and spread, even though we may not have the capacity to win the 2019 governorship election, there is no doubt we have the capacity to influence who would become the governor of Lagos State. So, after doing what is known as SWOT in politics, that is strength, weakness, opportunities and threat, we decided to channel our thoughts, energies and resources to our areas of strength.

“We are mobilising our supporters in the 20 councils to vote for our candidates who are contesting for the Houses of Representatives and the state House of Assembly. So, anybody who goes to any political party in the name of APGA for alliance, negotiation or adoption of candidate should be arrested and handed over to the police as an impostor. It is true we don’t have a governorship candidate, but, when the time comes, we will tell our supporters what to do. Who rules Lagos state is very important to us because we live here, do business here, pay our taxes here and, also, raise our children here. Therefore, a better Lagos is also in our interest.