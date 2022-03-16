By Lukman Olabiyi

Lagos State Government has appointed retired Federal High Court judge, Justice Mojisola A. Olatoregun, as chairman of it newly established Public Complaints and Anti-Corruption Commission.

Governor Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu, who signed the law setting up the Commission in April 2021, said the appointment is pursuant to the power vested in Mr. Governor under Section 3(3) of the Lagos State Public Complaints and Anti-Corruption Law, 2021.

Justice Olatoregun retired as an administrative Judge of the Federal High Court, Lagos Division, after a tour of service in other divisions of the Federal High Court across the Federation.

She has been trained in international fraud and terrorism, cybercrime and electronic evidence, banking fraud, mediation and other courses. She is expected to bring her huge wealth of experience to bear on the job.

The Lagos State Public Complaints and Anti-Corruption Commission Law 2021 is a testimony to the State Government’s effort towards entrenching accountability in governance and checking malfeasance among officers entrusted with public resources. It is all part of the T.H.E.M.E.S Agenda – the six-pillar development plan of the Sanwo-Olu administration.

The Commission will be independent in its operations and functions while complementing the efforts of similar Agencies in the police and federal establishment.

The Anti-Corruption Commission Law is intended to deepen accountability and transparency in the expenditure of appropriated public funds. It is backed by the instrument of law to investigate and prosecute officials of the State Government and registered contractors indicted for economic crimes and financial misappropriation.

