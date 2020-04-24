Moshood Adebayo

As part of measures to reduce the impact of Coronavirus on education, the Lagos State governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has approved special e-portals that will allow Lagos State tertiary institutions commence online lectures

Special Adviser to the Governor on Education​, Tokunbo Wahab, in a statement said the governor approved the virtual classes to ensure physical distancing among students and their lecturers.

He also added that the move will help in the maintenance of the state’s tertiary academic calendar despite the COVID-19 pandemic.

The seven schools that will benefit from the initiative are: Lagos State University (LASU), Lagos State Polytechnic, Adeniran Ogunsanya College of Education, Michael Otedola College of Primary Education, Lagos State University College of Medicine (LASUCOM), Lagos College of Health Technology and Lagos State College of Nursing and Midwifery.

The governor’s aide urged students to maximise the unique opportunity to keep themselves engaged while the lockdown arising from the pandemic lasts.