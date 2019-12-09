Chinenye Anuforo

In line with its commitment to bridging the gap between government and the technology ecosystem and to co-curate its Innovation Masterplan, Lagos State government said it has approved the release of N250 million seed money for technology hubs and tech enthusiasts.

Governor of Lagos State, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, disclosed this at the beginning of a two-day technology innovation summit themed, ‘Art of Technology 1.0’ in Lagos yesterday.

He said the re-ignition of the Lagos State Science, Research & Innovation Council headed by the Vice Chancellor of the University of Lagos, Prof. Oluwatoyin Ogundipe, would be responsible for the management of the Science Research and Innovation Fund. This Fund is primarily tasked with investment in research and development in science and technology across different thematic areas in the state. From Artificial Intelligence to robotics, to health informatics and green energy. The Lagos State Science Research & Innovation Council will direct funds to solve issues of national significance through science and technology research.

Sanwo-Olu said the tech hubs in Lagos can now go and engage the council in order to access this money for them to fulfill their dreams because the future is now.

He noted that for Lagos to achieve it’s smart city ambition, it needs not only technology but also the techies. But a wide gap exists between Lagos and the tech community, so the announcement of the pool of fund was a strategic way of bridging the gap.

Sanwo-Olu said: “There is no gainsaying the fact that any society that wants to be reckoned with on the global stage must be grounded in the application of technology to growth and development.

“There are many opportunities available for the development of software that can transform the way we see, do or think about life activities. Art of Technology 1.0 will open the window for ideas, concepts and principles buried in the creative recesses of our people to break out and transform the landscape.

He explained that, technology has redefined the way we live and think. “Indeed, it is the bedrock of social integration and harmony because of its multiple applications to solve or enhance the art of living itself.