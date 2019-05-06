Catholic Archdiocese of Lagos has unveiled a lineup of activities to celebrate the 60th birthday of Archbishop of Metropolitan See of Lagos, Most. Rev. Alfred Adewale Martins, .

Four days of celebration have been earmarked to commemorate the event, holding between Monday, May 27, and Saturday, June 1, the D-day of His Grace’s birthday.

Chairman, All Purpose Committee, Catholic Archdiocese of Lagos, Peter Nwanze, organizers of the event, said the activities include Children’s Day with the Archbishop on May 27; visitations of the Archbishop to Mother Theresa’s Home in Ketu on May 28 and other charity establishments; celebration with the elderly residents at Regina Mundi Home and Choral Competition by the Music Commission on May 29 as well as the grand finale on June 1.

Nwanze said the grand finale will commence with the Holy Mass at Holy Cross Cathedral, Lagos at 10a.m.

Two books entitled: ‘Grace to Live’ and ‘Voice of the Shepherd’, will be presented during the reception. These events have been packaged to further highlight Martins’ Episcopal motto “Called to Serve in Love.”

Born on June 1, 1959, in Abeokuta, Ogun State, he was ordained a priest on September 18, 1983 at the Holy Cross Cathedral, Lagos by the then Catholic Archbishop of Lagos, Anthony Olubunmi Okogie. He was appointed by the late Pope John-Paul II, as the first Bishop of the Catholic Diocese of Abeokuta on October 24, 1997.

Archbishop Martins was appointed and elevated by Pope Benedict XVI on May 25, 2012 as the Archbishop of the Metropolitan See of Lagos, to succeed, Anthony Cardinal Okogie on August 2, 2012