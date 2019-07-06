The Lagos state Archery Association will today inaugurate the 20 Archery clubs that have been operating under its domain.

Chairman of the Lagos state Archery Association, Bode Ojajuni, an Assistant Commissioner of Police who is really excited about the development of Archery in the state, said his board is fully committed to making Archery a house hold name in Lagos and even beyond, considering the fact that Archery is an Olympic sport.

According to ACP Ojajuni, the event, which is three-in one, will also feature the investiture of the patrons of the Lagos state Archery Association as well as lecture by the Patron of the Nigeria Archery Federation, Prof. Tunde Makanju, the guest lecturer.

The topic is, “Archery connecting the Triangle of Youth Development, Sports Development and Sports Tourism.”

ACP, Ojajuni also advised Lagos state youths to embrace Archery as an individual sports which has the pedigree of taking them to greater heights. Event co-ordinator, Mr. Kunle AKintimehin, who is grateful to those who have identified with the programme, also commended, the management of Raphtop Hotels Ltd, Rite Foods, Laredo International Ventures and 12 Baskets for supporting the one day event even as he prayed that the partnership has come to stay.