Wole Balogun

Pandemonium just broke out along the Alagbaro area in Agbado Oke ado Local development area of Lagos State as irate area boys have began to unleash terror on every vehicle in sight en route the Sango Ota from other parts of Lagos.

Daily Sun learnt that the angry area boys are forcing every vehicle in sight at the Adura Bus stop axis of the road, throwing stones, cugrels and other dangerous weapons to the vehicles.

Two luxurious bus of the state government popularly known as Lagbus have just been vandalized and the passengers and driver forced down from the bus.

The irate area boys are venting their anger over death of one of them who mistakenly dropped off an a commercial vehicle on high speed and died.

The corpse of the deceased was on the road as at the time of filing this report.

More details to follow….