Lukman Olabiyi, Lagos

A man identified as Ben Emmanuel, who allegedly assaulted an official of the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA), has been arraigned before the Chief Magistrates’ Court, Yaba.

Emmanuel, in the company of persons now at large, was alleged to have assaulted and inflicted injuries on Ismaila Lukman, a LASTMA officer, while carrying out his assigned official duty on Sunday 8th November 2020 at Jakande Junction area in Lekki.

Emmanuel was docked on a two count Charge of Grievous Bodily Harm under Section. 245 and Resisting a Public Officer while engaged in the discharge of his Lawful duties under Section 117(1).

The defendant pleaded not guilty to the charge and the court granted him bail in the sum of N500,000 with two bail sureties in like sum. While the case was adjourned till November 26 for trial.

Meanwhile, the Lagos State Attorney General, Mr Moyosore Onigbanjo, SAN, has sounded a note of warning to recalcitrant members of the Public to stop harassment of Officials of the State Government carrying out their lawful duties