Chinelo Obogo

The Lagos State House of Assembly yesterday approved the sum of N2bn to be utilised for facility management under the capital expenditure of the Lagos State Infrastructure Asset Management Agency (LASIAMA).

This is sequel to the recommendations of the report of a 5-man Ad Hoc Committee on the utilisation of LASIAMA funds in the special expenditure vote of the Y2019 appropriation law chaired by Gbolahan Yishawu.

The House had received a letter from the Commissioner for Economic Planning and Budget requesting the approval of the House for the utilisation of the sum of N2bn capital expenditure of LASIAMA.

According to Yishawu, “The Committee held meetings with the Ministries of Economic Planning and Budget, Finance, State Treasury Office, Lagos Internal Revenue Service and other agencies for bilateral discussions to shed light on the requests and confirm the availability of its funding”

After deliberations with the necessary agencies, the committee said the proposed sum is expected to take care of the various needs of expenditure in the state which includes renovation/minor works, facility management, and health facilities each with allocated funds.

However, members observed that the amount budgeted for some projects may not be enough and why some money was increased in the report. Yishawu stated that the health facilities projects are to be done in batches and the amount allocated now is for the first quarter.