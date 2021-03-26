By Sunday Ani

The Lagos State House of Assembly, yesterday, approved Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s request to purchase 355 vehicles for the state’s Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs)..

The approval to procure 355 out of the 916 vehicles requested for various government officials was given through a voice vote supervised by Speaker Mudashiru Obasa.

The House had on Monday, March 22, during plenary, announced that it received a letter from the Ministry of Economic Planning and Budget, seeking approval to buy vehicles from the special expenditure for the official use by officials of the MDAs for effective and efficient service delivery.

Following the request, the speaker subsequently committed the request to the House Committee on Economic Planning and Budget headed by Gbolahan Yishawu (Eti Osa 2), charging it to report to the House yesterday, March 25.

Presenting the report on the floor of the House yesterday, Yishawu said the Committee invited the state’s Head of Service (HOS), Mr. Hakeem Muri-Okunola and the Permanent Secretary in the state Ministry of Budget and Economic Planning, Mrs. Abiola Liadi among others to defend the request.

He said the three requests totaling N4,427,210 Billion is to be financed from the special expenditure votes of the 2021 appropriation law.

Yishawu said the state government actually needed about 1,006 vehicles for its officials as discovered by the Committee, but that the governor approved only 355 due to shortage of funds.

A bill for a law to consolidate all laws relating to the transport sector 2021 was also passed into law by the House.