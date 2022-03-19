By Lukman Olabiyi

A young politician, Akinwale Israel, hoping to represent his constituency at the Lagos State House of Assembly, has began free distribution of Joint Admission and Matriculation Board JAMB form to eligible students within the Alimosho Constituency 01.

The beneficiaries of Israel’s kind gesture cut across Alimosho Local Government Area , Agbado Oke-Odo, Ipaja Ayobo, and Mosan Okunola Local Council Development Area (LCDAs).

Speaking on his motive for the initiative, Akinwale, said the program is borne out of his passion for education.

According to him,:” I am doing this to support, empower and encourage younger people to pursue education because education is key and inevitable and it is the bedrock of any great society.

“I am doing this to support parents who are currently handicapped financially to purchase the JAMB forms for their wards at the moment,” .

Collaborating Isreal on his mission to support youths in realizing their dream, the Head, Media Team of Akinwale Israel Campaign Organization (AICO) , Babatunde Yaya, said the free JAMB forms will be in two batches and every eligible students within the constituency, are qualified to get it.

“The Batch A had already been distributed and twenty-five students were opportuned. While the second batch will come up on the 20th March”, he said.

One of the beneficiaries, Ademola Sofiat Oluwatomiwa, who expressed her gratitude to Akinwale said the JAMB form distribution has made her dream come true this year.

“I feel very elated. I never expected that I will do the examination this year because my parents had already informed me that there is no money”.

Another beneficiary, Miss Fadipe Favour appreciated the aspirant for giving her the opportunity to get a free JAMB form.

“I want to study Medical Laboratory Science at the University of Ilorin. I promise to work very hard to achieve the best result. And I pray that God will bless him the more,” she said.

A parent, Mrs. Apata, who followed her son to the registration centre thanked Akinwale for the programme. She prayed that God will continue to lift him and make him more successful in all his endeavors.