The Lagos State House of Assembly has endorsed Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s vision to have two rail lines operational by 2022.

The State is currently constructing the infrastructure for the Blue Line, which would run from Marina, Lagos to Okokomaiko while the Red Line, whose construction is to begin soon, will share tracks with the Lagos – Ibadan Rail Modernisation project of the Federal Government and are expected to move more than one million passengers daily.

According to a statement by the Lagos Metropolitan Area Transport Authority (LAMATA), the first phase of the Blue rail line – Mile 2 to Marina – has achieved about 80 percent completion rate while the remaining works involve construction of the Marina rail station, completion of piers with the lagoon and retaining walls.

Chairman, Lagos State House of Assembly Committee on Transportation, Hon. Temitope Adewale stated the position of the Assembly during the Committee’s visit to LAMATA. He described the transport planning authority as a focused organisation and pledged that the House of Assembly would do all within its power to continue to back it up to deliver on tis mandate.

He said the Committee was aware of the commitment of LAMATA to providing sustainable infrastructure that would birth a world class multimodal integrated transport system.

He commended the LAMATA team, describing the staff as a “team ready to move the transport sector in Lagos state forward.” While briefing the Committee, Managing Director of LAMATA, Engr. Abimbola Akinajo informed that the State government has a Strategic Transport Master Plan which details six rail lines and one monorail, 14 BRT routes, three cable car projects and over 20 water routes for implementation.