Chinelo Obogo, Lagos

The Lagos State House of Assembly has called on the Ministry of the Environment and the Lagos State Environmental Protection Agency (LASEPA) to investigate water pollution in the Shomolu area of the state.

The pollution is reportedly as a result of underground leakage caused by a petrol filling station in the area.

The resolution of the House followed the motion moved by Rotimi Olowo, representing Shomolu I, stating the leakage of underground tanks at a filling station in Saint Finbarr, Akoka, has polluted the water supply.

While butressing on the need to urgently intervene on the issue, Hakeem Shokunle, representing Oshodi-Isolo I, said, “drinking water with carbonmonoxide is like drinking poison.”

Shokunle added, “The water containing fuel meant for drinking has irreversible effects on the body which can alter the DNA.”

On his part, Tunde Braimoh, Kosofe II said, “the issue is very germane because it borders on the people. Where people’s lives are being sacrificed on the altar of business, we should act. The earlier the better before people resort to self-help.”

The Majority Leader, Sanai Agunbiade, however cautioned his colleagues over mentioning a particular filling station, saying it would be too early to jump to conclusion.

“I am not too comfortable with mentioning of a particular filling station,” adding that there should be a thorough investigation to ascertain the truth.

The Chief Whip, Rotimi Abiru, hinted that the issue in contention happened in his constituency, saying the Ministry of the Enviroment had already conducted investigation on the matter.

In his ruling, the Speaker, Mudashiru Obasa, stated that the House would still come up with a committee to do its independent investigation.

Obasa added that the ministry would be required to submit its report to the House, “if indeed they have the report.”