Chinelo Obogo

The Lagos State House of Assembly has completed the screening of all the commissioner and special adviser nominees that would form the cabinet of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

A list of 25 nominees was recently sent by Governor Sanwo-Olu to the Assembly with an assurance that there would be a subsequent batch and a 16-man adhoc committee headed by the Chief Whip, Rotimi Abiru, was set up by the speaker, Mudashiru Obasa, to screen the nominees.

The screening took place at the Lateef Jakande auditorium of the Lagos Assembly and lasted three days. At its first session on Thursday, August 1, 2019, the committee screened Toke Benson-Awoyinka, Aderemi Adebowale, Tunji Bello, Adekemi Ajayi-Bembe, Dr. Wale Ahmed, Prof Akin Abayomi, Hakeem Fahm and Gbenga Omotoso.

At its second session on Friday, August 2, 2019, it screened Bolaji Dada, Lere Odusote, Moyo Onigbanjo (SAN), Uzamat Akinbile-Yusuf, Segun Dawodu, Folashade Adefisayo, Ponnle Ajibola, Dr. Rabiu Olowo, Olatunbosun Alake and Mr Samuel Egube.

On Saturday August 3, 2019, those screened were Dr. Idris Salako, Dr. Frederic Oladeinde, Gbolahan Lawal, Aramide Adeyoye, Ruth Olusanya, Afolabi Ayantayo and Femi George.

The committee would file its report from the screening exercise and submit it on the floor of the House when it reconvenes on August 19, 2019.

While answering questions on the operations of Gokada and Opay, a motorcycle transport one of the nominees, Dr. Oladeinde, who is a director at the Lagos Metropolitan Area Transport Authority (LAMATA), said he is unaware of the legality of Gokada and Opay, two motorcycle transportation operators and promised to investigate their operations.

“I am not aware if Gokada and Opay have been authorised by the State Government to ply all the roads we have in Lagos but I will investigate their operations yo make sure that they are operating legally.