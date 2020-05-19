Sunday Ani

Lagos State House of Assembly, yesterday confirmed two additional nominees for the Audit Service Commission.

The nominees were Yakub Balogun and Jimoh Ibrahim.

Balogun replaced Abiodun Akhigbe, who was rejected by the House.

On Thursday, May 14, the Assembly rejected Akhigbe, one of the five nominees presented to it by Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu for the commission, while Ibrahim was absent.

Also last Thursday, three other nominees, Oluwatoyin Adegbuji-Onikoyi, Emmanuel Kappo and Jokotola Ojosipe-Ogundim, were confirmed by the Assembly.

While Adegbuji-Onikoyi would be the chairperson of the commission, Kappo and Ojosipe-Ogundimu would serve as members.

A letter containing the names of the five nominees was sent to the Assembly by the governor on Wednesday, May 13 as read by the Clerk, Azeez Sanni.

The three additional nominees were confirmed after a voice vote supervised by Speaker Mudashiru Obasa.