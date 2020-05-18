Sunday Ani

The Lagos State House of Assembly, yesterday confirmed two additional nominees for the state Audit Service Commission.

The nominees were Mr. Yakub Ishola Balogun and Mr. Jimoh Akanbi Ibrahim.

Balogun replaced Mr. Abiodun Oladipupo Akhigbe, who was rejected by the House.

Recall that on Thursday, May 14, the Assembly rejected Mr. Abiodun Oladipupo Akhigbe, one of the five nominees presented to it by the governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu for the state Audit Service Commission, while Mr. Jimoh Akanbi Ibrahim was absent.

Also on Thursday last week, three other nominees, Mrs. Oluwatoyin Adepeju Adegbuji-Onikoyi, Mr. Emmanuel Sunday Kappo, and Mrs. Jokotola Ojosipe-Ogundim, were confirmed by the Assembly. While Mrs. Adegbuji-Onikoyi would be the chairperson of the Commission, Mr. Kapo and Mrs. Ojosipe-Ogundimu would serve as members of the Commission.

A letter containing the names of the five nominees was sent to the Assembly by the Governor on Wednesda May 13 as read by the Clerk of the House, Mr. Azeez Sanni.

The three additional nominees were confirmed after a voice vote supervised by the Speaker, Mudashiru Ajayi Obasa.