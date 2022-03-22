By Sunday Ani

The Lagos State House of Assembly on Tuesday confirmed the appointment of Mr. Salami Sikiru Adeniji as the State Auditor-General.

Speaker of the House, Mudashiru Obasa, who made the announcement during plenary, also directed the acting Clerk, Onafeko Olalekan, to forward Adeniji’s approval to the governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

However, the lawmakers also read for the second time, a bill for a law to amend the Anti-Corruption and Transparency Commission Law, 2021.

Chairman, House Committee on Judiciary, Human Rights, Public Petitions & LASIEC, Victor Akande noted that the amendment became imperative because of the gap the extant law created, which needed urgent amendment.

He called for a change of the title of the bill, which he said was long. He wants the amended title to read: “Lagos State Anti-corruption and Transparency Commission.” He also advocated for the Secretary of the Commission to be a legal practitioner with no less than 10 years’ experience.

On his part, Gbolahan Yishawu said the amendment was an indication that the House is responsive, despite the recent passage of the bill into law in 2021. He added that the latest amendment would further strengthen the law.

Majority Leader, Sanai Agunbiade noted that the ultimate objective of the Law was to ensure transparency in the finances of the government, stressing that the new title proposed captured the purpose of the Commission which is to rid governance of corruption.

Speaker Obasa committed the amended bill to the House Committee on Judiciary, Human Rights, Public Petitions and LASIEC, with a charge to report its findings in a week’s time.

