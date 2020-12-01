By Sunday Ani

The Lagos State House of Assembly yesterday confirmed Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s nominees for the state’s Local Government Service Commission.

The nominees who were confirmed through a voice vote included the Chairman of the Commission, Kamal Abiodun Baiyewu, Abiodun Abimbola Orekoya, Mr. Ahmed Seriki, Taofeek Adaranijo and the state vice chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Hakeem Bamgbola.

Prior to their confirmation, they all gave a recap of their background as well as professional and political experiences.

In his comment, the Speaker, Mudashiru Obasa urged them to utilise the opportunity of their appointment to build a cordial working relationship with the people, as well as all the government agencies.

He commended the Governor’s choice of selecting people who have worked with local governments in the past, even as he charged them to ensure that the state has a good Local Government Service Commission and good local governments system. “We will surely call you back again on how you have performed in office,” he added.

In a related development, the House also passed into law a bill to establish the Lagos State Lottery and Gaming Authority after the bill scaled the third reading at the floor of the House. The law is intended to harmonise all laws relating to gaming activities and to regulate all gaming activities in the state.

However, the House equally set up an ad-hoc committee to organise a public hearing on various issues relating to land grabbing in the state. The Committee was given a period of three weeks to conclude the assignment and report back to the House.

The composition of the Committee include the Majority Leader of the House, Sanai Agunbiade representing Ikorodu Constituency 1 as chairman of the committee, the Deputy Majority Leader, Noheem Adams (Eti-Osa 1), Mosunmola Sangodara (Surulere 2), and Abiodun Tobun (Epe 1),

Others are Rasheed Makinde (Ifako-Ijaye 1), Nurudeen Akinsanya (Mushin 1), Victor Akande (Ojo1) and Adedamola Kasunmu (Ikeja 1)

The House later adjourned sitting to Tuesday December 8, at 12 noon.