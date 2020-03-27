Sunday Ani

Following the increasing cases of the deadly Coronavirus in Lagos State almost on a daily basis, the State House of Assembly, yesterday, responded swiftly with a bill to contain its further spread in the state.

The Bill, titled, “A Bill for a Law to Combat and Stop the Spread of Corona Virus Pandemic in Lagos State and for Connected Purposes,” was passed into law yesterday. It went through the first and second readings respectively, during yesterday’s plenary, before the lawmakers embarked on a two-hour recess.

The House Committee on Health Services was mandated to further work and deliberate on the Bill, which has 25 sections before the lawmakers embarked on the said two-hour recess.

After the recess, the Committee submitted its work, which was accepted by the House and passed into law. Thereafter, the Speaker, Rt. Hon. Mudashiru Obasa directed the Clerk of the House, Mr. Azeez Sanni to send a clean copy of it to the state governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu for his assent.