Sunday Ani

The Lagos State House of Assembly has commended the Lagos State University (LASU), following the recent world rating of universities that placed it the second-best university in Nigeria, the 11th in Africa and one of the first 500 in the world.

The Deputy Clerk of the House at a plenary on Monday, read a letter signed by the Vice Chancellor of the University, Professor Olanrewaju Fagbohun, and addressed to the Speaker, where he officially informed the Assembly members of the rating and thanked them for their support.

Extolling the University, the Speaker of the House, Mudashiru Obasa, said the LASU management and students of deserve commendation for attaining such enviable height.

Obasa, who said that he was amazed by the level of development witnessed during his recent visit to LASU, urged other lawmakers to pay to visit the university and see things for themselves.

“LASU has always been at the forefront in the past and regaining it is worthy of celebration.

“We must celebrate them and congratulate the man at the helm of affairs in the university, Professor Fagbohun.

“We can get to the level of universities in the developed countries in the world. If we can get to that stage, we will save the funds being spent by our people to study abroad. We can get to a stage, where people can come to LASU for education,” he said.

The Speaker added that LASU was notable for crisis by the students of the school, but that this is no longer happening in the institution.

While commending both the executive and the legislative arms of the state government for working together on the institution, the Speaker directed that a letter of commendation should be written to the management of the institution.

He said further that the university should be told that they could do better to be at the same level with other universities outside the country and attain international height.

In his comment, Chairman of the House Committee on Education, Yinka Ogundimu said the amendment of the law setting up the university, which he said gave five years single term to the Vice Chancellor has greatly helped the university.

Ogundimu stated that with the amendment, the current administration is witnessing peace and academic excellence in the institution.

“The most notable is the peace in the LASU students’ union, which has been like that for four years. We cannot rule out the contributions of the leadership of the House under Fagbohun.

“LASU was also named as the centre of excellence. The university was able to attract some research grants from the international research bodies.

“The students have been outstanding in various areas and about 70 programmes of the university are fully accredited such that people are wiling to attend the university.

“A lady from the university came out as the best medical student and one Ramota Adeola from the university became the best PhD student in South Africa, not to talk of the Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly and other members, who passed through LASU,” he said.

Gbolahan Yishawu noted that out of about 1,500 universities, cutting across 93 countries, LASU was recognised as the second best in Nigeria, 11th in Africa and one of the first 500 in the world.

Yishawu described LASU’s recognition as the 11th best university in Africa as a challenge to other universities, even as he stressed that it could still do better. He attributed the feat to the fact that the assembly provided the university the needed money for accreditation.

Corroborating the submissions of other lawmakers, Rotimi Olowo (Shomolu 2), recalled that the House stood its ground to ensure that LASU achieved its aim with the accreditation of more courses, which he said ended the crisis of non-funding and management issue in the university.

“LASU needs expansion and there is a lot of encroachment on its land. With the encroachment on their land, there might be problem for the university. The committee on education should investigate this,” he said.

Also speaking, AbdulSobur Olayiwola Olawale, (Mushin 2), said the House Committee on Education was at the university on Friday, September 11, and that they saw some construction works going on in the university.

The lawmaker said that the workers attested to the ability of the Vice Chancellor, and commended the assembly for what it has done for the university.

This was corroborated by Moshood Oshun (Lagos Mainland 02), Ganiyu Okanlawon (Kosofe 02) and Setonji David (Badagry 02).

The House later adjourned sitting to Monday, September 21, 2020.