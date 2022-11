From Gyang Bere, Jos

A member of the Lagos State House of Assembly representing Mushin Constituency II, Hon. Abdul-Sabur Olayiwola Olawale is dead.

Olawale who is popularly known as Omititi was said to have slumped and died after the APC presidential campaign flag-off in Jos.

A source said the lawmaker died at the Yakubu Gowon Airport Heipang, Barkin-Ladi, Jos while returning to Lagos.