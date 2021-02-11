By Sunday Ani

Following the death of the former governor of Lagos State, Alhaji Lateef Jakande, the Lagos State House of Assembly at plenary yesterday, called on President Muhammadu Buhari to revisit the Metroline project to honour him.

The House also observed a minute silence while standing as a mark of last respect to the late former governor and also resolved to send a condolence letter to his family.

Jakande, who ruled the state from October 1979 to December, 1983, died on Thursday, February 11, 2021 at the age of 91.

Speaker of the Lagos Assembly, Mudashiru Obasa noted that Jakande’s metroline project, which was truncated by the military following the December 31, 1983 coup d’etat would have been part of the achievements of the late Jakande.

He added that the Metroline project would have reduced traffic congestion in the state and made transport cheaper.

“Jakande would have been remembered more if he had been allowed to complete the metroline project. But, now that he is dead, the Federal Government, led by President Muhammadu Buhari, who incidentally led the military junta that toppled that civilian government, should remember Jakande with the project or any other befitting project.

“As a House, we will write a condolence letter to the family of the deceased. We will also visit the family to condole with them on the death of their patriarch,” he said.

The Speaker, who recalled how Jakande provided free education for the people of the state and gave out free textbooks, said he was a beneficiary of the gesture.

He added that Jakande built schools, including Lagos State University, which has produced several people that have achieved greatness in life.

Other lawmakers eulogised Jakande’s achievements particularly his legacy projects and passion for the masses.

They recalled that they were all beneficiaries of his free education as Governor, saying that he lived his life for the masses.

In his contribution, Nurein Akinsanya, (Mushin 1), who announced the death of the nonagenarian on the floor of the House, described him as a true patriot, who established the first state university in Nigeria.

Also speaking, David Setonji representing Badagry Constituency 2 said Jakande laid a good legacy for Lagosians.

“The housing estates he built were purchased by civil servants, including those who were on level 1. It is unfortunate civil servants on level 1 cannot afford the houses we are building today,” he lamented.

Gbolahan Yishawu, representing Eti-Osa Constituency 02 also said that Jakande lived his life for the masses.

“All the houses he built were for the masses. God used him as a pathfinder for the state,” he said.

In his contribution, Hon. Femi Saheed (Kosofe 2) said that Jakande developed the state and that he was a perfect example to both the young and the old.

He recalled that Jakande provided incinerators in Apapa, Oshodi, Lagos Island and others.

The Leader of the House, Sanai Agunbiade said Jakande would be remembered for his good deeds, even as he condoled with his family.