By Sunday

The Lagos State House of Assembly, yesterday, passed into law a bill to establish the state Public Complaints and Anti-Corruption Commission, even as a bill for a law to regulate real estate activities in the state also scaled second reading on the floor of the House.

Following the passage of the public complaints and anti-corruption bill into law, the Speaker of the House, Mudashiru Obasa, directed the Clerk, Olalekan Onafeko, to send a copy of the bill to the governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu for assent. He also referred the bill to regulate the real estate sector to the House Committee on Housing, giving it two weeks time frame to report back.

In his contribution, Adedamola Kasunmu, representing Ikeja state constituency 2, noted that the bill would correct the irregularities that characterise the real estate business.

The bill, according to him, would ensure better deal in the lands bureau, new town planning development authority and others, as well as enhance the Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) of the state.

For Kehinde Joseph, representing Alimosho state constituency 2, the bill would help to streamline the activities of the real estate agents.

Ibraheem Layorde, Badagry 1, believes that the bill, when assented to, would aid the speedy dispensation of justice on issues pertaining to real estate businesses in the state.

Hon Bisi Yusuff, Alimosho 1, who chairs the House Committee on Housing, who also lent a voice to the matter, affirmed that the bill was long overdue owing to the prevalence of anomalies in the real estate transactions.

Several lawmakers including the Majority Leader of the House, Sanai Agunbiade, all made useful contributions on the bills after which the Speaker assured that the bill was a very good one that would tackle most of the challenges faced by Lagosians.

“It will also present a good opportunity to attract foreign investors, because proper regulation would make the sector attractive and safe for business. This bill is hereby committed to the committee on housing to report back in two weeks,” he submitted.

The House later adjourned sitting to Tuesday December 15 at 12noon.