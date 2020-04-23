Sunday Ani

Lagos State House of Assembly has enjoined Lagosians to bear the hardship, which they are currently passing through, as a result of the sit-at-home order by the Federal Government to contain spread of COVID-19.

The Assembly said the best way to arrest further spread of the virus was for all to obey the restriction order and stay-at-home

Its Joint Committee on Health and Information, which visited four topical coronavirus treatment and isolation centres in the state for on-the-spot assessment of the facilities and to ascertain how adequate the provided health care services were, noted that all over the globe the economy is nose diving and people now, more than ever before, need to be their brother’s keeper by assisting in whatever little way, especially to the vulnerable.

The committee visited the Mainland Infectious Disease Hospital (IDH), Yaba; Isolation Centre at Onikan Mobolaji Johnson Arena, Eti Osa Isolation Centre at LANDMARK, Victoria Island, and the Cardiac and Renal Centre General Hospital, Gbagada.

In its observation, the committee noticed a proactive response to the pandemic as basic equipment were afforded.

Aside slight inadequacies noticed at the IDH as regards the provision of Personal Protective Equipments for frontline healthcare givers; the nurses and hygienists as well as testing kits, the committee promised to make recommendations for needed attention.

Leader of the team and Chairman of the committee, Hakeem Sokunle, who was accompanied by the Chairman, House Committee on Information, Security and Strategy, Tunde Braimoh, said government would leave no stone unturned to mitigate further spread of the virus, even as he reiterated the importance of people’s cooperation.

He commended the Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, for the lockdown, noting that if strictly adhered to, it would aid quick detection and immediate medical attention.

“Let us commend the government that gave out that executive order. I must say that having it slow does not mean we will achieve 100 percent success and having it fast has nothing to do with ,” he said.