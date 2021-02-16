Chairmen of the reconstituted standing committees of the Lagos State House of Assembly were made known yesterday by the Speaker, Dr. Mudashiru Obasa.

He charged the new chairmen to rise up to their oversight responsibility so that the House will continue to enjoy the confidence of the people at all times.

He harped on the need for the House to be seen as doing its best as far as its oversight functions is concerned.

The following are the House Standing Committees and their new chairmen: Sanai Agunbiade – Business Rules and Standing Order; Mojisola Meranda – Ethics, Protocols and Privileges; Sarajudeen Tijani – House Services; Saka Solaja – Public Accounts (State); Mojeed Fatai – Public Account (Local); Kehinde Joseph – Agriculture; Gbolahan Yishawu – Economic Planning and Budget; Okanlawon Sanni – Education (Ministry); Ajani Owolabi – Tertiary Institutions; Olanrewaju Afinni – Science and Technology; Rotimi Abiru – Environment; Desmond Elliot – Ministry/Parastatals; Yinka Ogundimu – Establishment, Training and Pension; Folajimi Mohammed – Energy and Mineral Resources; Wahab Jimoh – Waterfront Infrastructure; Nureni Akinsanya – Physical Planning and Urban Development; Adewale Temitope – Transportation; Bisi Yusuff – Commerce, Industry and Cooperative; Mojisola Ali-Macaulay – Women Affairs, Poverty Alleviation and Job Creation and Tobun Abiodun – Works and Infrastructure.

Others include: Jude Idimogu – Wealth Creation and Employment; Rotimi Olowo – Finance; Hakeem Sokunle – Health; Ibrahim Layode – Home Affairs; Olatunji Oluwa – Torusim, Arts and Culture; Moshood Oshun – Youth and Social Development; Akande Judiciary, Lasiec and Public Petitions; Adedamola Kasunmu – Lands; Rasheed Makinde – Housing; Setonji David – Information and Strategy; Femi Saheed – Central Business District; Raheem Kazeem – Special Duties and Inter-Governmental Relations; Olayiwola Olawale – Local Government and Community Relations; Noheem Adams – Legislative Compliance; Rauf Age Suleiman – Procurement; Mosunmola Sangodara – Inter-parliamentary Relations; Saad Olumo Lukeman – Public-Private Partnerships and Sylvester Ogunkelu – Oversea Investments and SDG.

However, the House also passed a bill for a law to combat and stop the spread of Coronavirus Pandemic and for Connected Purposes into law after its third reading.

This followed a report read by the Chairman of the House Committee on Health Services, Akeem Shokunle.

The House later passed into law a bill for A law to amend the Lagos State House of Assembly Legislative Service Commission Law, after its third reading.

The House also confirmed the Governor’s nominees into some state government’s agencies.

They include the Chairman of the Lagos State Health Service Commission, Mrs. Onayiga Atinuke Muina, and three members of the Commission as Mrs. Kemi Ogunyemi, Dr. Mobolaji Olukoya and Dr. Olumuyiwa Solanke.

Also confirmed were members of the Lagos State Procurement Agency Board, which included Mrs. Foluso Olayinka Onabowale, Mr. Folorunsho Akeem Mustapha and Mr. Olusola Lanre

The duo of Mr. Goke Adeniyi, and Mrs. Omolara Alakija were also confirmed as members of IBILE Oil and Gas Corporation.

Also, Mr. Supo Akin-John, Mrs. Bamidele Akinyemi, Mr. Sehinde Kareem and Mr. Mahmud Daodu were confirmed as members of the state Judicial Service Commission.