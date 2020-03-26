Sunday Ani

The Lagos State House of Assembly, yesterday, reinstated four of its members who were earlier placed on an indefinite suspension.

The Speaker, Mudashiru Obasa, who announced the move at the beginning of yesterday’s plenary, said the development followed the intervention by the Governor’s Advisory Council (GAC) and the National Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Aswaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

According to Obasa, the aftermath of the intervention parley on Tuesday, was the directive to the House to reinstate the suspended lawmakers.

The affected lawmakers are Mr. Olumuyiwa Jimoh, who was the former Deputy Majority Leader, Mr. Rotimi Abiru who was the former Chief Whip, Mr. Moshood Oshun and Mr. Raheem Adewale.

Recall that the indefinite suspension of the four members was announced during the plenary on Monday, March 9. The affected lawmakers had since been denied access to the legislative complex.