Sunday Ani

The Lagos State House of Assembly, yesterday, rejected one of the five nominees presented to it by the state governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu for the state Audit Service Commission, and confirmed three others, while the fifth person was absent.

Mr. Abiodun Oladipupo Akhigbe’s nomination was rejected while that of Mr. Jimoh Akerele Ibrahim was not treated because he was absent.

The nominees confirmed by the Assembly included Mrs. Oluwatoyin Adepeju Adegbuji-Onikoyi as the chairperson and Mr. Emmanuel Sunday Kapp, as well as Mrs. Jokotola Ojosipe-Ogundimu as members members.

A letter containing the names of the five nominees was sent to the Assembly by the Governor on Wednesday May 13, 2020, as read by the Clerk of the House, Mr. Azeez Sanni.

The three nominees were confirmed after a voice vote with the Speaker, Mudashiru Ajayi Obasa presiding.

The chairperson, Mrs. Adegbuji-Onikoyi, was born on February 14, 1956. She has a bachelor’s degree in Accounting from the University of Lagos and later got a master’s degree in Business Administration. She has over 23 years working experience in various local government secretariats in the state.

She was the Director of Audit at the Ministry of Finance and later became the Permanent Secretary in the same ministry, before she retired in 2016. She is married with four children; two boys and two girls.