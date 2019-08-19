Chinelo Obogo

Lagos State House of Assembly yesterday rejected three out of the 38 commissioner and special adviser nominees submitted by Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu for confirmation.

The nominees rejected are Adekemi Ajayi-Bembe, Obafemi George and Olanrewaju Sanusi. The reason for their rejection was not disclosed by the House.

Speaker Mudashiru Obasa said any decision taken during parliamentary would be premised on the reports from the screening committee.

He added that the confirmation is not based on educational qualification and that the House would continue to monitor the commissioners and special advisers when they assume office.

He said if the House discovers that their actions are inappropriate, it might declare a vote of no confidence on them.

The rejection and confirmation were done through a voice vote supervised by the speaker.

The swearing-in and inauguration of the cleared nominees will take place today at the Adeyemi Bero Auditorium in Alausa, Ikeja.