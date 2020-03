In what looks like a coup, the Lagos State House of Assembly has sacked two of its principal officers.

The removed officers were the Chief Whip of the House, Rotimi Abiru and the Deputy Majority Leader, Olumuyiwa Jimoh.

During plenary, the House also suspended two of its members who were identified as Moshood Oshun (Lagos Mainland Constituency 2) and Kazeem Raheem Adewale (Ibeji Lekki Constituency 2)

(This is a developing story)