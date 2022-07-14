By Sunday Ani

Members of the Lagos State House of Assembly, in a unanimous voice vote, on Thursday, sacked the chairman of the Assembly’s service commission, (LAHASCOM), Wale Mogaji.

The House also confirmed the appointment of Olalekan Onafekan as the substantive Clerk of the House. Onafeko was appointed acting Clerk in 2020, and has been discharging his duties in that capacity until this confirmation as a substantive Clerk of the House.

The lawmakers equally approved the appointment of Mrs. Folashade Raulat Latona as the new Secretary of the Commission. Latona replaces Mrs. Esther Lambo, who retired recently.

The House also elevated three other senior staff, Mr. Babs Animashaun, Mr. Taiwo Otun, and Mrs. Adenike Oshinowo, to the position of Deputy Clerk.

However, the House expressed sadness over the June 8 boat mishap, which claimed about 15 lives in the state, even as it sympathised with Lagosians whose homes were ravaged by the floods recorded in some parts of the State recently.

The lawmakers, therefore, called on the state governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, to find solution to flooding in the state as quick as possible.