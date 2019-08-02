Chinelo Obogo

Lagos State House of Assembly, yesterday, screened eight out of the 25 commissioner-nominees whose names were submitted by Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

The list contained the first batch of 25 nominees with an assurance that there would be a subsequent batch.

The nominees are to serve as Commissioners and Special Advisers upon ratification by the legislature.

A 16-man adhoc committee headed by the Chief Whip, Rotimi Abiru, was set up by the speaker to screen the nominees.

First to be screened was Toke Benson-Awoyinka, assistant legal adviser of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state. While answering questions, she said she has been speaking against domestic violence and child abuse.

Aderemi Adebowale, a nurse, was the second nominee to be screened. While answering questions, she promised to emphasise the welfare of workers if given the portfolio of health commissioner in the state.

Another nominee, the immediate past Secretary to the Lagos State Government (SSG), Tunji Bello, advised that the state must intensify efforts on waste management and conversion, while Adekemi Ajayi-Bembe, who was also screened, stated she has worked in the finance and telecommunication sectors for many years and adequately prepared her for the task ahead.

As a former member of the state Assembly, Secretary of APC in the state, Dr. Wale Ahmed, was asked to take a bow.

Prof. Akinola Abayomi, the sixth nominee, said free health is not possible and backed the health insurance scheme of the state.

He said with the scheme, the rich would pay for the healthcare of the poor.