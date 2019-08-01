Chinelo Obogo

The Lagos State House of Assembly yesterday screened eight out of the 25 commissioner nominees whose names were submitted by Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

The list sent by Governor Sanwo-Olu to the Assembly contained the first batch of 25 nominees with an assurance that there would be a subsequent batch. The nominees are to serve as Commissioners and Special Advisers upon ratification by the legislature.

A 16-man adhoc committee headed the Chief Whip, Rotimi Abiru, was set up by the speaker to screen the nominees and eight of them were screened yesterday.

The first to be screened was Toke Benson-Awoyinka, assistant legal adviser of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state. While answering questions, Benson-Awosika, said she has been speaking against domestic violence and child abuse. Aderemi Adebowale, a nurse, was the second nominee to be screened and while answering questions, said she will emphasise the welfare of workers if given the portfolio of health commissioner in the state.

Another nominee, the immediate past Secretary to the Lagos State Government (SSG), Tunji Bello, advised that the state must intensify efforts on waste management and conversion. Adekemi Ajayi-Bembe, who was also screened stated that she has worked in the finance and telecommunication sectors for many years and is adequately prepared her for the task ahead.

The secretary of the APC in the state, Dr. Wale Ahmed, was asked to take a bow as he was a member of the Assembly but left in 2003. Professor Akinola Abayomi, the sixth nominee to be screened, said that free health is not possible and backed the health insurance scheme of the state, saying that with this the rich would pay for the healthcare of the poor.

The daily editor of the Nation Newspaper, Gbenga Omotosho and the former commissioner for science and technology, Hakeem Fahn, were the last two to be screened. The screening continues today.