Christopher Oji

The Lagos State House of Assembly has promised to see that the Vigilance Group of Nigeria (VGN) will be included in crime fighting in the state.

Speaking on behalf of the speaker of the Assembly, Mudashiru Obasa, a member of the Assembly representing Alimosho constituency 1, Mr Bisi Yusuf said during a fitness march by VGN to the Assembly’s premises in Ikeja that the House would do something urgent about it.

He said: “Obasa in 2019 enacted the Lagos State Neighborhood Corps (LSNC) Bill which was passed into Law and today the LSNC has been impacting positively on the security of lives and property in Lagos State.

“It would not be out of place if all the security outfits come together and are integrated into the security architecture of the country to wage war against social menace in the society.”