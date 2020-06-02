Sunday Ani, Lagos

The Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Mudashiru Obasa, has directed the House Joint Committees on Budget and Economic Planning as well as Finance to re-order the state’s 2020 budget from N1.68 trillion to N920.5 billion.

The committees are expected to report back to the House within one week.

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, had, in a letter to the House, requested that the budget be reordered to reflect the prevailing realities occasioned by COVID-19 pandemic.

The state government had recently disclosed plans to reorder the 2020 budget, following the COVID-19 challenges.

The letter was read on the floor of the House by the Clerk, Mr Azeez Sanni, during plenary yesterday, June 2, 2020, after which the directive was given, following a voice vote on the request.

The Commissioner for Budget and Economic Planning, Mr Sam Egube, and Commissioner for Information and Strategy Mr Gbenga Omotoso, hinted about the request during an inter-ministerial press briefing in Alausa, Ikeja.

Egube said the reordering became necessary in view of the slump in world oil price and the reduction in internally generated revenue of the state.

He said: ‘We are working assiduously to review the budget so as to refocus, reorder and take into consideration the current challenges. We need to do this to stand the best chance of stimulating the economy, and ensuring that the post-COVID-19 response economy will be strong, and enduring.’

The House also mourned a former member of the Senate who represented Lagos Central Senatorial District, Alhaji Muniru Muse, who died yesterday at the age of 81.

Speaking on the demise of the politician, the member, representing Apapa Constituency 1, Mojisola Miranda said the senator died in the early hours of yesterday, June 2nd.

‘Senator Muniru Muse was our leader in Lagos Central, Apapa in particular. He was a clerk in the Nigerian Ports Authority, where he later rose to become the Ports Manager.

‘He was the executive chairman of Apapa Local Government Area for two terms, and later represented Lagos Central at the Senate for one term.

‘I want us to observe a minute’s silence on his behalf and write a condolence letter to his family,’ she said.

The requests were granted as the Speaker directed the Clerk to write a condolence letter to the deceased’s family.

House later adjourned sitting to Monday, June 8th.