Sunday Ani

Following crisis generated by the suspension of four members of the Lagos State House of Assembly on Monday, the House has set up a committee, headed by Ibrahim Layode, representing Badagry Constituency 1 to look into the matter and find a lasting solution.

Addressing the Assembly correspondents yesterday after a parliamentary meeting of the lawmakers, Chairman of the House Committee on Information, Publicity, Strategy and Security, Tunde Braimoh, admitted that conflicts are integral and inherent part of human nature and that when they come, there should be a mechanism to resolve them.

“Those who are being reprimanded are our colleagues, they are not outcasts, and we belong to the same political party.

“We are mindful that the image of the House and the party is at stake and that is why we have set up a committee, headed by Layode, to ensure all issues are amicably resolved.

“All the issues about offices and others would be addressed by the committee,” he said.

Braimoh added at the briefing, which was witnessed by most members of the House, including the speaker and other principal officers, that the replacement of two suspended principal officers followed due process.

He said the only two offices that are constitutionally recognised are those of the speaker and deputy speaker, and that all others offices are products of in-house creation.

“There is nothing to worry about. The process of their replacement was done accordingly. All that we did was done according to Order 10 Rules 68 to 72 of the Business Rules of the House.

“We are in the process of conflict resolution. We don’t want to talk about what constitutes gross insubordination and indiscipline in order not to exacerbate the matter,” he said.