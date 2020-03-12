Sunday Ani

Following the crisis generated by the suspension of four members of the Lagos State House of Assembly on Monday, the House has set up a committee, headed by Hon. Ibrahim Layode, representing Badagry Constituency 1 to look into the matter and find a lasting solution.

Addressing the Assembly correspondents after a parliamentary meeting of the lawmakers, Chairman of the House Committee on Information, Publicity, Strategy and Security, Hon. Tunde Braimoh, admitted that conflict was an integral and inherent part of human nature and when they come, there should be a mechanism to resolve them.

“Those who are being reprimanded are our colleagues; they are not outcasts, and we belong to the same political party.

“We are mindful that the image of the House and the party is at stake and that is why we have set up a committee headed by Hon. Ibrahim Layode to ensure that all issues are amicably resolved.

“All the issues about offices, access and others would be addressed by the committee,” he said.

Braimoh added at the briefing, which was witnessed by most members of the House, including the speaker and other principal officers that the replacement of two suspended principal officers followed due process.

He stated that the only two offices that are constitutionally recognised are those of the speaker and deputy speaker, and that all other offices are products of in-house creation.

“There is nothing to worry about. The process of their emplacement was done accordingly. All that we did was done according to Order 10 Rules 68 to 72 of the Business Rules of the House.

“We are in the process of conflict resolution. We don’t want to talk about what constitutes gross insubordination and indiscipline in order not to exacerbate the matter. All the negativity that people are spreading about is exaggerated.

“There would be conflict; it is part of any society. That does not mean there is a sharp division or there is break down of law and order in the House,” he said.

He added that in law, it is believed that the fact of a matter speaks for itself, and that all is well with the Lagos State House of Assembly.

“The speaker is here. The deputy speaker is here. All the principal officers are here and all the other lawmakers are here apart from those that have other state duties to attend to and those that are under suspension.

“There is no problem that is beyond our resolution. It is just that when things are working, there could be some disagreements here and there; that does not mean that we will go for the jugular,” he said.

Also speaking, the new deputy majority leader of the House, Hon. Noheem Adams said that his emergence was based on the decision of the House, and that he was not desperate to assume the position.

The new chief whip of the Assembly, Hon. Mojisola Miranda said the House is one big family, assuring that there was no quarrel among the lawmakers. She also insisted that she was not desperate for the office and that she only responded to a call to service.