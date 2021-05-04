from Sunday Ani

The Lagos State House of Assembly earlier today suspended three local government chairmen over alleged disregard for the guidelines governing their activities.

The House said it could no longer continue to watch while the council chairmen flagrantly flout the state’s local government guidelines.

The affected chairmen included the Lekki Local Council Development Area (LCDA), Mukandasi Olaitan; Alimosho Local Government Area, Jelili and Tajudeen Ajide of Surulere Local Government Area.

Their suspension was unanimously approved by members of the House in a voice vote with no opposition, shortly after Bisi Yusuff representing Alimosho Constituency 1 raised a complaint against Olaitan.

Yusuff, who is the chairman of the House Committee on Commerce and Industry narrated to his colleague Olaitan’s alleged unruly disregard for the Assembly.

He complained that Olaitan accused the lawmakers of carrying out an oversight function on a memorandum of understanding in relation to an issue that arose from a resettlement programme in Lekki.

He further said that the council chairman had total disregard for those in his domain who he was elected to govern.

According to him, his action, even as a lawyer, was an insult to true governance and respect for the authority.

Commenting, Fatai Mojeed representing Ibeju-Lekki Constituency 1, mentioned Jelili and Ajide as questioning the rationale for his being investigated.

Mojeed then urged his colleagues to suspend the chairmen pending the outcome of the investigations on the allegations made against them to serve as deterrents to others.

The Speaker of the House, Mudashiru Obasa, while speaking on the issue, noted that the House had received petitions from many councillors in the councils in the state against some serving LG chairmen.

He said the House could not continue to watch while council chairmen flout with impunity the laws they were supposed to uphold.

“Total disregard for local government guidelines is something that should not be tolerated.

“We cannot continue like this. We can’t be breeding monsters in our local government councils,” Obasa said.

The Speaker added that it would not be ideal to gloss over the issue as it would be creating a precedence of disobedience to the law by council chairmen, especially at a time when the state was planning elections into the councils.

“We have received many petitions from councillors against many chairmen, this is the time to take action,” Obasa stated.

The Speaker then directed the Clerk of the House, Olalekan Onafeko to write to Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu and other stakeholders about the decision of the House.

The House later adjourned sitting to Tuesday May 18, 2021.