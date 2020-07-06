Sunday Ani, Lagos

The Lagos State House of Assembly has called on Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu to investigate those behind a viral video showing street sweepers working for the Lagos State Waste Management Authority (LAWMA) protesting and insulting the state government over non-payment of their salaries.

This followed a motion by Desmond Elliot (Surulere Constituency 1), alongside other lawmakers during plenary yesterday.

In the motion titled, “Need to Enhance Waste Management in Lagos State,” Elliot said the House condemns the brains behind the protest and called on the governor, as well as the ministry of environment to investigate it with a view to bringing the culprits to book.

VIDEO: Lagos Street Sweepers Dump Uniforms To Protest Non-payment Of Three Months Salary By Governor @JideSanwoOlu. WATCH FULL VIDEO: https://t.co/cMcPRtEuUY@Lawma_gov pic.twitter.com/NfyDiEOm8T — Sahara Reporters (@SaharaReporters) June 24, 2020

The House also commended the efforts of the state government on waste management, even as it called for more enlightenment on the need to properly dispose refuse.

The House, therefore, called on the governor to direct the Commissioner, Ministry of Finance, Commissioner, Ministry of Environment and Water Resources, Accountant General, State Treasury Office, the acting Managing Director, LAWMA, and other relevant agencies to expedite action on the payment of all outstanding allowances of the sweepers.

The Speaker, Mudashiru Obasa, harped on the need to address the issues raised by the protesting sweepers, noting that they were employed to sweep Lagos streets and roads and as such, their salary should be promptly and regularly paid, no matter how small.

He also that their duties could be done by deploying mechanised ways of waste removal, but they were engaged based on humanitarian gesture of the state government.

“The state can come up with mechanised ways of removing wastes. But, because we want to engage idle hands since an idle mind is the devil’s workshop, we decided to do the job manually.

“We should condemn those behind the video because there are many ways of making their grievances known. The issue started during the break out of COVID-19 and everybody was affected. Those behind the video should be brought to book. We should condemn those, who go to the media to embarrass the government.

“Those responsible for the delay in payment of the sweepers should also be held responsible,” he said.

Lending support to the motion, Rotimi Olowo, (Shomolu 1), suggested that policing the canals and primary drainages in the state should also be accorded more attention.

Also Speaking, Ajani Owolabi (Lagos Mainland 1), stressed that the major challenge confronting waste management in the state was the incessant disposal of plastic wastes.

He said the state government could convert the plastic waste into money yielding venture, thereby generating revenue for state, as well as creating jobs for many unemployed persons.

For Gbolahan Yishawu (Eti Osa 2), the viral video should not be ignored.

He supported the resolution that the sweepers should be paid, adding that they were front line officials that worked during the lockdown, and that the matter should be investigated as suggested in the third leg of the resolve.

Some other lawmakers, who contributed to the motion included Jude Idimogu (Oshodi/Isolo 2), Olayiwola Sobur (Mushin 2), Temitope Adewale (Ifako/Ijaiye 1), Saka Solaja (Ikorodu 2) and Adedamola Kasunmu (Ikeja 1).